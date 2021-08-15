All Sainik Schools in India now open for girls, says PM Modi in his Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his speech from ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, announced that all Sainik schools in the nation will now be open for girls as well. PM Modi said, “I used to get messages from lakhs of women children that they want to study in Sainik schools. Today, the government has decided that doors of every Sainik School will now be open for the girl child."

The PM said that the maiden experiment of admitting girls in Sainik schools was carried out two-and-a-half years ago in Mizoram.

There are currently 33 Sainik schools in India. Sainik schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society that is under the Ministry of Defence. Sainik Schools were established with the aim of preparing students for their entry into the Indian armed forces from an early age.

Earlier in March, the central government had announced that girls can now apply to study in Sainik schools for the upcoming academic year 2021-22.

The idea of Sainik schools was proposed in 1961 by the then Defence Minister VK Krishna Menon. It was established with an aim to rectify regional and class imbalance amongst the Officer cadre of the Indian Military.