'All rumours are false and baseless', says Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University on objectionable videos row

After massive protests erupted on Chandigarh University's campus over the alleged leaked ‘objectionable videos’, the University released an official statement on Sunday.

According to Dr. RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University,“There is a rumor which circulating through media that 60 objectionable MMS has been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University there has been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend".

Dr. RS Bawa further confirmed on behalf of the University that none of the girls committed suicide and that none of the females were hospitalised as a result of the incident.

"There are rumours that 7 girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to the hospital in the incident", he said.

Dr. RS Bawa further said that the University has agreed to assist with the probe, and that Punjab police have taken the girl into custody and filed a complaint under the IT Act.

"All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. On the request received by the students Chandigarh University has itself volunteered the further investigation to the Punjab Police Department which has taken one girl into custody and has filed a FIR under IT Act”. All the mobile phones and other material has been handed over to the police for further investigation, Chandigarh University is fully co-operating police in the investigation", Dr. Bawa said

It is further clarified that the university is fully committed and competent to ensure safety and security of all our students especially our daughter like girl students, he asserted.

Earlier, describing the incident of the alleged video leak from girls` hostel in a private university as unfortunate, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

The Chief Minister said the daughters "are our dignity and pride adding that any such incident is highly condemnable". Mann said he "is peeved to learn about the entire matter and has asked the district administration to undertake in-depth enquiry about the incident".

