All private offices will have to provide full salary to employees, consider them on-duty during lockdown: Delhi CM

In what comes as a major relief to employees in private firms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that private companies will have to provide complete salaries to their employees during the period of lockdown in the national capital from March 22-31. He also specified that permanent and contractual employees will be considered to be on-duty.

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "All private offices will remain closed but the employees - both permanent and contractual - will be considered to be on-duty. The companies will have to provide them with the salary for this duration."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown in the national capital from 6 AM tomorrow (Monday, March 23) till the midnight of March 31 (Tuesday, next week), with the aim of cutting down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the pandemic continues to spread like wildfire across India. It is to be noted that Section 144 is already set to be imposed in the national capital from 9 PM today.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on this day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Delhi lockdown. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was also present along with the Chief Minister.

"No transport services will be allowed, despite few DTC buses. All borders of the national capital will be sealed and domestic and international flights will be suspended," Kejriwal said, adding that among the 27 cases in Delhi, six fall under the category of transmission while 21 had come from foreign countries.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that Section 144 will be imposed in the national capital from 9 PM on this day till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Section 144 bans the gathering of four or more people in a place.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava issued the order, which effectively bans gathering of any kind--cultural, political, religious, academic, sports or social.

The order also banned weekly vegetable markets. Private tour operators are also banned from conducting tours in the national capital.