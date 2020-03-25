Headlines

All passenger train services cancelled till April 14, ticket bookings suspended

The Indian Railways on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all passenger train services till April 14.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 06:50 PM IST

Following the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on 3-week nationwide complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Railways on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all passenger train services till April 14. 

Earlier, the Railways had announced the cancellation of passenger train services on Indian Railways, i.e. all Mail/Express trains (including premium trains), passenger trains, suburban trains and trains of Metro Railway, Kolkata till March 31. 

This has now been extended till 2400hrs of April 14, 2020. 

All ticket bookings will remain suspended till the said date. All ticket counters - reserved and non-reserved - will also remain close.

However, freight train operations are being continued to ensure the supply of essential commodities.

On March 22, the Railways had also announced relaxed ticket cancellations rules. Full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till June 21, 2020. Adequate arrangements shall be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations, the Ministry of Railways had said. 

Here are the relaxed rules for trains between March 21 - June 21, 2020:

CASE 1- Train cancelled by Railways

Refund across the counter can be taken on submission of tickets up to three months after the date of the travel. (Instead of extant rule of 3 days/72 hours)

Those who booked e-tickets will get the refund automatically. 

CASE 2: Ticket cancelled by passenger

• TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within three months from date of the journey. (Instead of extant rule of 3 days)

• TDR can be submitted to CCO/ CCM Claims office for getting the refund with 60 days of the filing of TDR subject to verification from Train chart. (Instead of extant rule of 10 days)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide complete lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat. 

This is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister said. 

"If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," he said.

Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that the social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, Modi said. 

"Some people are under the misconception that social distancing is only necessary for sick people. It is not right to think.  Social distancing is for every citizen, for every family, for every member of the family," he said.

"Every state in the country, every union territory, every district, every village, every town, every street-locality is now being locked down. To save India, every citizen of India is being barred from exiting homes. A Lakshman Rekha has been drawn at the door of your house. Don't leave your house," Modi said.

The number of positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday reached 571, including foreign nationals. While 39 people have been discharged after cure, nine have lost their lives, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

