Following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district which killed 26 lives, an all-party meeting was called by the central government at the Parliament Annexe building to chalk out further strategies against cross-border terrorism. As per a report by news agency ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with other promiment leaders are attending the meeting which is currently underway.

A two-minute silence was observed by the leaders as a sign of tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack. According to a report by ANI, citing sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

As many as 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. After the massacre, the Indian government swung into action and took several countermeasures against Pakistan in a bid to curb cross-border terrorism.

A Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting was held on Wednesday in the national capital, after which, several key decisions were announced. They include - suspension of visas for Pakistani nationals, suspension of Indus water treaty, expulsion of Pak advisors and shutting of Attari-Wagah border.