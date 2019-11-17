All-party meeting ends, oppn leaders raise issues of unemployment, air pollution, farmers distress

The all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi concluded on Sunday with the Prime Minister assuring the opposition leaders that the issues raised in the meeting will be taken up in the upcoming winter session of parliament scheduled to begin from November 18 (tomorrow).

The meeting took place at the Parliament Library Building.

Opposition party leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sanjay Singh of AAP raised the issues of unemployment, air pollution in the national capital, farmer issues among other things. LJP leader Chirag Paswan also expressed his concern about the unemployment issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all the opposition leaders that the issues raised by them will be discussed in the Winter Session of the parliament on November 18 and the government will try to address these problems.

Apart from Narendra Modi, the union ministers present in the meeting were Amit Shah, Thawarchand Gehlot, V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Many prominent opposition leaders who attended the meeting were TDP's Jaydev Galla, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Satish Mishra of BSP, TMC lawmakers Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, LJP lawmaker Chirag Paswan, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale, AIADMK's Navneet Krishnan and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) among other leaders who were also present there.

Shiv Sena sent its MP Sanjay Raut to attend the meet.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena announced that it will not attend the NDA meeting which is scheduled to take place later today.

Shiv Sena had pulled out of the NDA post failing of government formation talks with BJP in Maharashtra over the '50-50 formula' and their minister also resigned from the Modi cabinet.

BJP-Sena locked horns over the '50-50 formula' issue on the government formation as Sena wanted a rotational chief minister's post for 2.5 years each between the two parties, a demand which has not been accepted by the BJP.

The party leader Sanjay Raut also said today that their MPs will sit in the opposition benches in Rajya Sabha. "We have got to know that the seating arrangement of two Shiv Sena MPs has been changed in the Parliament," he said.

The winter session is set to commence from tomorrow (Nov 18) and will be effective till December 13.