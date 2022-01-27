All-party meet called on January 31 to discuss Budget Session - Key points here

Ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the government has called for an all-party meeting on January 31 to discuss issues and legislative business. Floor leaders of all the political parties in both the houses of Parliament have been invited to the meeting.

The all-party meeting will be held virtually at 3 pm. Though, the Budget Session will begin on January 31 with the Presidential address at 11 am, followed by the laying of the Economic Survey. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day later on February 1.

Reports suggest that after the all-party meeting, there would be a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Executive Committee and a meeting of the floor leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This year the Budget Session 2022 will be held in two parts, the first part from January 31 to February 11 and the second part from March 14 to April 8.

Key Points

Floor leaders of all the political parties in both the Houses of Parliament are invited for the all-party meeting.

They will discuss issues and legislative business in the ensuing Budget Session virtually at 3 pm on January 31.

Government will discuss with the Opposition issues that it would like to discuss during the Budget Session.

Parliamentary Affairs minister convenes the all-party meeting on January 31 ahead of Budget Session.

This year the Budget Session of the Parliament will function in two shifts because of Covid-19 protocols.

In the first shift, Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Only on Union Budget day that is February 1, Lok Sabha will function from 11 am.