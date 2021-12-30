Headlines

All parties in favour of holding elections at scheduled time, says EC on Uttar Pradesh polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday held a press conference regarding the holding of the UP Assembly Elections early next year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 30, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday (December 30) held a press conference regarding the holding of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections early next year. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that the representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all COVID-19 protocols. Voting during Assembly elections will be held from 8 am to 6 pm on the date of polling.

He also said that VVPATs will be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in the election process.

As many as 61 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the 2017 UP assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, voter turnout in UP was 59%. It is a matter of worry why the voting percentage is less in the state where there is high political awareness among people, the CEC Sushil Chandra said.

Polling time will also be increased by an hour, the CEC said.

"Earlier, a booth was made for 1,500 voters. But keeping in mind the Covid pandemic, the number of voters in each booth has been reduced to 1,250. Because of this, the number of polling booths has increased by 11,000. So, a total of 1,74,351 polling booths will be set up (in Uttar Pradesh)," he said.

Polling officials will be vaccinated and those eligible will also be given a booster dose. Thermal scanners, masks will be provided at all polling booths and special care will be on maintaining social distancing besides proper sanitisation of booths, he said.

To ensure free and fair elections and to ensure a level playing field, the election commission ordered the transfer of officials who have been posted at one place for over a year after various political parties cast their aspersions over this.

Around 5,000 policemen have been transferred and the remaining will be transferred soon, the CEC said.

There will be 4,030 model polling booths-- 10 at each constituency --. Also, 800 all-women polling stations will be set up, he said.

For the first time, senior citizens and those differently-abled will have the option of casting their votes from their houses, Chandra added. 

On Tuesday, the EC delegation held meetings with various political parties. Representatives of BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Communist Party of India met the delegation.

During the meetings, the BJP demanded that women security personnel be posted at every polling booth, while the SP sought a separate list of differently-abled voters and those above the age of 80. The RLD had demanded that VVPAT slips be recounted.

(With PTI inputs)

