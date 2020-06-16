All of India's activities within Indian side of LAC, expect same from China: MEA

India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India on Tuesday said after an allegation by China that the Indian troops twice crossed the border on June 15 for "illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel" which led to a serious clash between the two sides, resulting in the death of at least 20 Indian Army personnel.

According to the Indian Army, 20 personnel including at least one officer, were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops, the first such incident on the India-China border in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation. The Army said there were casualties on the Chinese side as well, a fact also confirmed by Chinese state media.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India said it has been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh.

"Senior Commanders had a productive meeting on 6th June 2020 and agreed on a process for such de-escalation. Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, referring to the Lt General level meeting on the border.

"While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley," the MEA said.

"On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side," the MEA statement said.

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," the spokesperson said.

"We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA further said.

Earlier, the Chinese military alleged that the Indian troops again crossed the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley region and "purposefully launched provocative attacks", leading to "severe clashes and casualties."

"Indian troops again crossed the line of actual control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties," the state-run Global Times newspaper quoted the People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command spokesperson as saying. Neither the spokesperson nor the report further elaborated.