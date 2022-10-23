All not well in Bihar? RJD ministers unhappy to not get bureaucrats of their choice, want Tejashwi to insert himself

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav - File Photo

Two months after Nitish Kumar ditched the BJP to return to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan fold and form government in Bihar, it seems like all is not well in the ruling coalition and the reason is the selection of bureaucrats in the state.

Sources in the RJD, as quoted by The Indian Express, believe that ministers from the party have not been able to get “secretaries” and other administrative officials of their choice.

Notably, one of the reasons behind the split in Mahagathbandhan in 2017 (when Kumar had returned to join hands with the BJP) was a standoff between the RJD and JD(U) over transfers and postings of bureaucrats.

Sudhakar Singh, who resigned as the state agriculture minister last month after alleging corruption in his department, has also alleged that he could not received he desired information from his department secretary even as the chief minister kept praising the latter.

While the top leadership of the RJD has not been vocal about the issue till date, The Indian Express quoted a party leader saying: “Every time, a new government takes over, it has been a part of practice to select a new team of bureaucrats. But all the bureaucrats from NDA days have been in the saddle. Second, most top bureaucrats are directly reporting to the CM, bypassing department ministers. There have also been differences over transfer and postings of middle and junior-level officials.”

The Indian Express also quoted leaders from the RJD opining that Tejashwi Yadav should insert himself as RJD is the senior alliance partner and not allow Kumar to take over the driver's seat in the ruling coalition.

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday also seemed to be hinting towards disturbances in the Mahagathbandhan. Manjhi said he will continue to "respect and support" Kumar if the latter decided to return to the BJP-led NDA in the interests of the state.

"Some people may criticize Kumar for his frequent turnarounds. But I would like to remind them of late Mahamaya Prasad Sinha (former Bihar CM) who had proudly said that he could switch sides a hundred times in public interest. If Kumar, too, did so in the interests of Bihar, there will be nothing wrong in it," said Manjhi, whose party joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' expressing solidarity with the chief minister earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kishor, who claims to have given up professional consultancy and looks set to make a fresh entry into active politics, continued his tirade against Kumar, one of his former benefactors.

"Nitish Kumar ji, if you have nothing to do with BJP/NDA, then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You cannot have both ways all the time,” tweeted Kishor, who has caused a flutter with the claim that Harivansh has not been asked to resign despite the breakup with NDA so that the JD(U) is left with some room to maneuver.