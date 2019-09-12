All Madrasa students are not suicide bombers but all suicide bombers are Madrasa students: Pak Minister Fawad Hussain

Once again making a controversial statement, Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that it is not true that all students studying in Madrasas are involved in suicide bombing incidents but the bitter truth is that all suicide bombers are Madrasa students.

Making a statement during a Twitter conversation, Pakistan Science and Technology Minister, Fawad Hussain said, "@AainaFirdos all Madressa students are not suicide bombers true but all suicide bombers are Madressa students this is a bitter reality."

@AainaFirdos all Madressa students r nt suicide bombers true bt all suicide bombers r Madressa students this is bitter reality.. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 11, 2014

Prior to this, the Fawad Hussain was brutally trolled on Twitter for mocking India over its Chandrayaan mission. The minister's statements against India were not even endorsed by Pakistani people who slammed Fawad saying that his remark mocking India's space exploration was a childish statement.

Earlier, after a number of Sri Lanka's cricket team players opted out of forthcoming Pakistan tour, Fawad Hussain, on Tuesday claimed that the players opted out from the Pak tour after India threatened them that they will be ousted from the Indian Premier League (IPL) if they failed to do so.

However, India rejected Pakistan's minister baseless statement.

Even Sri Lanka has also rejected Pakistan's assertion that some of their players dropped out of the tour to Pakistan under pressure from India. Sri Lanka sports minister Harin Fernando in a tweet said, "No truth to reports that India influenced Sri Lankan players not to play in Pakistan."

Explaining, "Some decided not to play purely based on 2009 incident. Respecting their decision, we picked players who were willing to travel."

Pakistan's federal minister for science Fawad Chaudhry had said, "Informed sports commentators told me that India threatened Sri Lankan players that they 'll be ousted from IPL if they don't refuse Pak visit" calling it a "really cheap tactic" on the part of Indian sports authorities.

Meanwhile, SLC sought the assistance of Sri Lankan government to conduct a 'Reassessment' of the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the national team's planned tour to Pakistan. The decision was taken following a warning the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office has received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat on the Sri Lankan team while touring Pakistan.

Hence, SLC has been advised to take extreme care, and 'reassess' the situation, before embarking on the said tour. 'No truth to reports that India influenced SL players not to play in Pakistan'.

Ten Sri Lankan cricketers opt out of the upcoming Pakistan tour over security fears. These players were Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.