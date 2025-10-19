All is not well in Mahagathbandhan due to 'arrogance' of Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav? BJP takes sharp jibe after JMM exit ahead of election, 'Bihar is saved...'

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, JMM exit from the Mahagathbandhan has given a big setback to RJD and Congress led alliance. Taking a sharp jibe, Bihar BJP said that 'all is not well' in Mahagathbandhan due o the arrogance of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X, 'In Bihar, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has released the list of its candidates and also announced that it is no longer a part of the Mahagathbandhan. Not only that, the party has also stated that after the Bihar elections, the alliance in Jharkhand will also be reconsidered. Rahul and Tejashwi's arrogance is the real reason behind the breakup of the Mahagathbandhan. Bihar has been saved.'

Bihar BJP also said, 'The grand alliance is falling apart. One by one, the allied parties are abandoning the partnership. If this is the situation before the elections, what will happen after the elections? Now JMM has left the alliance.'

JMM exits Mahagathbandhan

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya have clarified that the party will contest Bihar elections independently on six seats on its own. this comes after JMM demanded 'respectful number of seats, or they will exit from the alliance.

Bhattacharya said, "Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti - we will contest these. The situation everywhere is different. Why is Congress contesting against RJD? Why is CPI contesting against VIP? Election strategies change.'

Bhattacharya also declared a list of 20 star campaigners led by JMM president, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren, Basant Soren, Stephen Marandi, and Sarfaraj Ahmed.

Bhattacharya declared that, 'We will fight, win and make sure that without the JMM, no government is formed in Bihar. After the Bihar polls, the JMM will have a relook at the coalition in Jharkhand.'

'Disunity in INDIA bloc'?

As per reports, there is an 'internal rift' going on in Mahagathbandhan. It has not announced its seat-sharing arrangement even as nominations closed on Friday for the first phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in the state. As a result, candidates from the Congress, RJD, and Left parties are contesting against each other in several constituencies going to polls in the first phase. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, has fielded Shivani Shukla from Lalganj in Vaishali district, daughter of former MLA Munna Shukla. The Congress has fielded Aditya Kumar from the same constituency.

While, after much speculations of rift in NDA, seat-sharing for BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chiraj Pawan's LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) was announced. Both BJP and JD(U) got 101 seats each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP (R)) got 29, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Party (Secular) (HAM) got 6 each.

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).