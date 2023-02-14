Search icon
All India Bar Association welcomes Income Tax Department survey on BBC

BBC's Indian headquarters were inspected by Income Tax inspectors on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Representational Image

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Tuesday congratulated the Income Tax Department for conducting surveys of BBC`s documents to check irregularities relating to international taxation and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) transactions.

Senior Advocate and Chairman of AIBA, Dr Adish C Aggarwala, in a statement, has welcomed the action of the Income Tax Department as earlier the All India Bar Association (AIBA) has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a 360-degree probe into the "international conspiracy" angle in BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On January 22, amidst the row over British national broadcaster BBC`s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) demanded the Union Home Ministry initiate a special investigation into the "international conspiracy" angle.

The chairman of All India Bar Association had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to order a 360-degree probe into an international conspiracy angle in BBC's Documentary `India: The Modi Question` by constituting a special investigation team composed of a retired supreme court judge, jurist and investigators. 

Income Tax officials on Tuesday conducted a survey on the Indian offices of the British public broadcaster BBC.

The exact contour of the survey is unknown yet. Further details are awaited. The searches came weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi -`India: The Modi Question," which caused controversy.

Meanwhile, earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government is after the BBC instead of accepting an Opposition demand on a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani-Hindenburg matter.

"We are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani matter and the government is behind the BBC," said Jairam Ramesh.

