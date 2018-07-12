Headlines

All eyes on BJP-JDU 2019 seat-sharing formula as Amit Shah meets Nitish Kumar

All eyes on BJP-JDU 2019 seat-sharing formula as Amit Shah meets Nitish Kumar 

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 11:21 AM IST

Amid reports of rift, BJP president Amit Shah met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna today. The crucial meeting is seen as part of 2019 strategy to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. 

Shah, who arrived in Patna at around 10 in the morning, will start his day with a breakfast meeting with ally and the Bihar Chief Minister and other senior leaders at the state guest house. Apart from these two leaders, Deputy Bihar Cm and BJP leader Sushil Modi was also present. 

The meeting holds significance in light of the recent bout of tension between the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the saffron party as leaders from both sides made scathing comments against each other over seat sharing and “face of the NDA in Bihar.” “Ahead of the Nitish-Shah meet, spokespersons from both parties were given a virtual gag order, which prohibited them from making any adverse comment in the media,” a JD-U leader told DNA.

The JD-U has already held an internal party meet on Sunday, following which they made it clear that they will fight 2019 in alliance with the BJP. 

A BJP source said that formal seat-sharing talks were likely to be the main agenda on the platter during Nitish-Shah meet. “Both BJP and JD-U are the bigger parties. Once they sort out their constituencies, it will be easy for the BJP to talk to junior allies — Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP),” he added.

