All drones neutralised in Jalandhar as Pakistan attacks Indian city

All drones have been neutralised at 11.20 pm in Jalandhar (Punjab) as per official sources. Moreover, military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir, were targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. However, the threat was neutralised by the Indian Armed Forces as per SOP using kinetic and non-kinetic means.

Explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky. A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and Jalandhar, Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday, and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back. India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pok was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that on the night of May 7, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

