All demands of protesting cops will be met, promise senior officials

Delhi Police's Joint Commissioner (Southern range) Devesh Srivastava has assured the personnel who are protesting outside the police headquarters that all their demands would be accepted.

"FIRs have also been registered in connection with Saket and Tis Hazari Court incidents. No departmental action will be taken against those who are protesting," he said to the police personnel who are holding a protest at the police headquarters to condemn the attacks by a group of lawyers that took place in Tis Hazari court over issues of parking.

Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, Satish Golcha, also urged the cops to call off the protest. "I request all of you to please return to your duty points," he said. He also assured that all the policemen who were injured in the clash will be given a compensation of Rs 25,000 by Delhi Police

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant governor, Anil Baijal, advised the Commissioner of Police that senior officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale & comfort their families. The LG also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured advocates and policemen, adding that suitable ex-gratia compensation should be given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well.

(With inputs from Jitendra Sharma)

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal: Best possible treatment to be ensured for injured advocates and police personnel. Suitable ex-gratia compensation to be given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/jnxQxYw14g

Family members of Delhi police personnel also held a protest on Tuesday evening against the clash and lit candles at India Gate.

The protestors demanded the revocation of licenses of lawyers who assaulted the police officers and workers and the transfer of the officers involved in the Tis Hazari clash. They also demanded creation of a police association, better treatment to injured policemen, reinstatement of suspended police personnel, strict action against the lawyers.

Other demands include the revocation of police protection of judges of all levels, FIR against all lawyers involved in violence, removal of police protection from the courts, creation of police protection act for the police personnel, and a ban on entry of lawyers and their staff inside the police stations in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged the cops to maintain discipline and resume their duties.

"I appeal to all to maintain peace. It's trying time for us. We need to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining and assuring law & order. It is expected from us that we the protectors of law will continue to assure law & order in the capital. In the last few days, there have been certain incidents in the capital which we handled very well. The situation is improving after that," Patnaik had said.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and two SHOs, and eight advocates sustained injuries in the clash that broke between police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari court on November 2. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy, and eight jail vans were also damaged.