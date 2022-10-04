All about terror group TRF, which allegedly took responsibility for murder of J-K IPS officer HK Lohia

IPS officer Hemant K Lohia (Photo - ANI)

IPS officer Hemant K Lohia, who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was brutally murdered inside his own home, officials confirmed. HK Lohia’s body was discovered inside his house in Jammu's Udaywala area early Tuesday morning.

The Jammu and Kashmir IPS officer had died under mysterious circumstances, with the details of his death not revealed to the public yet. As per the initial reports, HK Lohia’s throat was slit inside his home late at night, using a broken ketchup bottle.

Just hours after his death, media reports stated that a terror outfit named The Resistance Front (TRF) has allegedly taken the responsibility for the IPS officer’s murder. Earlier, it was alleged that Lohia’s servant had killed him inside the house on Monday night.

As per reports, members of the TRF posted on social media hours after the murder of HK Lohia, claiming responsibility for the attack. It is alleged that Lohia’s servant Yasir was a part of this group, and had slit the officer’s throat at night. Yasir remains absconding as of now.

What is The Resistance Front?

The Resistance Front (TRF) is a terror organization that mostly operates in Jammu and Kashmir. The terror outfit was launched in 2019 after the special status of the union territory was revoked by the central government.

The core of the TRF has been formed by the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, and the outfit has since taken responsibility for many terrorist attacks in the Valley. Most notably, TRF claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kashmir in 2020 including the deaths of five Indian Army para commandos.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has dismissed the existence of The Resistance Front. Army officials have said that TRF doesn’t actually exist and is just a social media entity, claiming responsibility for attacks to mislead the security forces.

57-year-old Hemant K Lohia was a 1992-batch IPS officer. He was Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Prisons. The police are probing his gruesome murder, and the prime suspect at the time remains his servant Yasir.

