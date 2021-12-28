All about PM Modi's new Mercedes-Maybach S650 which is worth Rs 12 crore and can withstand bullets, blasts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is without doubt the most important person in the country and that's the main reason why PM Modi needs top-class security. It is to be noted that PM Modi has got SPG protection, which is provided to highest office bearers in India.

Over the years, multiple vehicles have been part of the security cover of PM Modi and BMW 7-Series has long been part of the convoy of prime minister. But with changing times, SPG opted for safer cars and chose different vehicles including India-made Mahindra Scorpio to Range Rover and Land Cruiser.

Recently, PM Modi was seen in Mercedes-Maybach 650 and this car which is worth Rs 12 crore is now part of PM Modi's convoy. The Maybach 650 was launched in 2019 and it is the most expensive production armoured vehicle in India. The car comes with VR10 protection level, the highest-ever protection provided in a production car.

It is to be noted that Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard was launched at Rs 10.5 crore, while the S650 is worth Rs 12 crore. The VR10 protection in Maybach 650 can withstand bullets, blast of 15kg TNT from a distance of two metres. The car can face even gas attack.

The Maybach 650 has received Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) 2010 rating that means the cars get special integrated steel between the outer skin and structure, polycarbonate coating on the inside, and the under body gets heavy armour to counter direct explosions. The wheels of Maybach 650 are puncture proof.

The Mercedes-Maybach 650 Guard is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 twin turbocharged engine which is capable of generating a power of 523 bhp and peak torque of 830 Nm.