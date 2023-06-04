All about Manvi Raj-Tanveer Akhtar case: From 'love jihad' claims to sexual harassment, know what happened

All about Manvi Raj-Tanveer Akhtar case (Photo - Instagram)

After the release of the movie The Kerala Story, the makers of the film kept reiterating that it is based on true events, realizing the issue of ‘love jihad’ in the country. Now, a model in Mumbai named Manvi Raj has come forward with a similar story, launching allegations against a man from the Muslim community.

Manvi Raj, who is a model living in Mumbai, registered a case of ‘love jihad’ and sexual harassment against a man named Tanveer Akhtar Khan or Ranchi, who allegedly blackmailed the girl and was forcing her to convert her religion.

The model made several serious allegations against Tanveer, who reportedly runs a modeling agency named ‘Yes Model’ in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Manvi Raj was affiliated with this agency before she moved to Mumbai and filed a report with the police.

Manvi Raj-Tanveer Akhtar case

Manvi Raj, a Bihar-based model living in Mumbai, alleged in her report that Tanveer Akhtar was forcing her to convert to her religion and threatening to leak her private photographs if she did not marry him.

Manvi was associated with Tanveer’s modeling agency in Ranchi, where she alleged that he withheld his identity, and introduced himself as Yash, a Hindu man. After four months of their relationship, she found out that his name is Tanveer and he is Muslim.

She further claimed that Tanveer raped her after promising to marry her, and began pressuring her to convert to Islam. She said that she had received death threats from him, and alleged that he had given her sedatives and taken objectionable photos of her.

Meanwhile, Tanveer has come forward with a different story. He claims that he lent a lot of Manvi Raj, and had spent Rs 20 lakh on her in one year. He alleged that she trapped him and was extorting money, and not returning it when he asked.

Versova Police registered a complaint against Tanveer for alleged rape and other charges, but the case has been transferred to Ranchi since the incident took place there.

READ | DNA Special: All about model Manvi Raj’s alleged real-life ‘Kerala Story’, reason behind love jihad claim