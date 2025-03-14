The "blood moon" total lunar eclipse will coincide with the vibrant festival of Holi on March 14, 2025, marking the first-ever such phenomenon to be witnessed by the skies since 2022 (only if the weather allows so).

The moon will turn "blood red" as it passes through the earth's shadow. The lunar eclipse will occur during the Worm moon, the last full of the winter season. It will also be a MicroMoon eclipse, i.e., the moon will appear slightly shorter than the usual.

The upcoming lunar eclipse will last for 65 minutes, making it easier for millions of people to have a glimpse of the phenomenon. "It's a wider window. The whole country gets to see it, weather permitting," Bob Larson, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, told Mashable.

Will the lunar eclipse be visible in India?

Unfortunately, India will not be able to see the lunar eclipse since it will occur during the day. As per a report by Moneycontrol, Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain states that the eclipse will mainly be visible in regions like North and South America, Western Europe, and Western Africa.