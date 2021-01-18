All about ‘Bhagwaanji’ app which gives information about Hindu religion and Dharma-Karma

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur named Kishor Fogla has launched an app called 'Bhagwaanji', which will help devotees to use technology for religious purposes. The app was launched at the ongoing Magh Mela and according to Fogla it will be useful for those who are unable to undertake pilgrimage due to COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Bhagwaanji app gives a quick access to the larger reservoir of information on Hindu religion. The app will help devotees to know about dharma-karma, puja, vrat katha, bhoj (feast), gau seva. They can also book puja or bhoj online,” Fogla said.

“If a devotee from Mumbai wants to perform a special puja at Sangam or wants to hold Brahmin bhoj, but is unable to come, then the person can book it online. The puja or bhoj will be organized after making required arrangements,” he added.

'Bhagwaanji' app also offers information about holy cities like Deoghar, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, Rishikesh and Ayodhya. The app also provides information about religious places across India and helps the users book their time or puja and yajna. 'Bhagwaanji' app users can book puja, seva, prasad, VIP passes, guided tours, in both online and offline modes.