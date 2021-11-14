Headlines

All about Assam Rifles' Colonel Viplav Tripathi who got martyred in Manipur ambush

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who laid down his life in the Manipur ambush, got inspired by his grandfather to join the Indian Army.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2021, 08:02 AM IST

Colonel Viplav Tripathi recently got martyred in an ambush set by militants in Manipur on Saturday and was praised for the bravery he displayed by his comrades and his service as an Indian Army personnel by people from across India.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who laid down his life in the Manipur ambush, had a great motivation behind joining the armed forces. He got inspired by his grandfather, Kishori Mohan Tripathi, who inspired Viplav to don the army uniform and defend his country, said his maternal uncle (`mama') Rajesh Patnaik.

Kishori Mohan Tripathi was a freedom fighter and a member of the Constituent Assembly. He passed away in 1994, when Viplav was 14 years old, giving him a push to follow his grandfather’s footsteps and devote his life to the safety of his country.

Colonel Tripathi was the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles. He was killed, along with four personnel of the paramilitary force, when a team of militants set an ambush for them in Manipur. The Colonel’s wife, Anuja, and son Abir were also killed in this attack.

Talking to the media, Patnaik said, “Viplav joined the Indian Army with the goal of serving the nation, taking inspiration from his grandfather, a great freedom fighter. His father, a senior journalist, and his mother, a social activist, also encouraged him. He has sacrificed his life while serving the country. We are proud of him.”

 

 

Viplav’s uncle also revealed that he was very attached to his grandfather Kishori Tripathi, and had visited Rashtrapati Bhavan with him when Giani Zail Singh was President. Colonel Tripathi’s father Subhash Tripathi is 76-year-old and is a senior journalist for a local newspaper, while his mother, Asha Tripathi, is a retired librarian.

Viplav was a student at the Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and later joined the National Defence Academy (NDA). He then joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun and got posted as a lieutenant in the Kumaon Regiment in Ranikhet.

Colonel Viplav's younger brother Anay Tripathi is also an army officer and is currently posted as a lieutenant colonel in Shillong, his uncle said. Patnaik also revealed that the entire family had celebrated Diwali together this year in Manipur, where Viplav was posted.

The mortal remains of Viplav, his wife, and son would be brought to Raigarh on Sunday, where an atmosphere of gloom and grief has engulfed the whole town over the tragic demise of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and their young son.

(With agency inputs)

