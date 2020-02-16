All 406 people at ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi tested negative for Novel Coronavirus infection

The people will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said.

The final test reports of all 406 people at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi, were found to be negative for Novel Coronavirus infection. The people will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said.

The final samples of all 406 people, who had travelled from Wuhan, China, were collected by a team of doctors on Friday. The samples were quarantined at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility.

An ITBP spokesperson on Sunday said, "All 406 persons are going to be discharged in a phased manner from tomorrow afternoon onwards, based on the advisory of Ministry of Health with due medical procedures and protocols."

The group includes seven persons from the Maldives, who were taken to the ITBP facility on February 1, 2020. They are being looked after at the ITBP's Chhawla quarantine facility of Indo by the expert team of doctors and medical professionals. There are also seven children. including one infant, in the group.

The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic climbed to 1,665 after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei Province, and the confirmed cases jumped to 68,500, officials said on Sunday.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in central China's Hubei province in December last year and has spread to several countries, including India.

Many countries have banned arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights to the country.