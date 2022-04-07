Headlines

India

All 24 Andhra Pradesh ministers submit resignation to CM Jaganmohan Reddy ahead of cabinet reshuffle

At a cabinet meeting in Andhra Pradesh, all 24 ministers submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, as per official sources.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

All 24 Ministers of the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the proposed reorganisation of the Council of Ministers.

The incumbent Ministers put-in their papers at the meeting of the Cabinet, which was their last, official sources said. They remained in their posts for exactly 34 months. The Council of Ministers will be reconstituted here on April 11. The chief minister had a meeting with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday night, wherein the cabinet reorganisation was discussed, the sources added.

