All 13 crew members of AN-32 dead, black box recovered: IAF

There are no survivors from the AN-32 aircraft crash, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Thursday after a joint team of rescuers searched the wreckage site in the heavily forested mountainous terrain in Arunachal Pradesh.

The rescue team managed to recover the black box of the crashed Antonov-32 military transport aircraft, which is very crucial in finding the reasons behind the crash. The black box carries the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder, which will help investigators determine the reasons for the crash.

"The Flight Data Recorder can store up to 30 parameters, including details of the engine and speed to assess what possibly triggered the crash," said a senior IAF officer.

The officer further added that a team comprising four IAF personnel reached the crash site on Thursday morning, with the remaining nine personnel joining them a little later.

The IAF will now assess the damage done to the black box. "If the damage is not much and the equipment is intact, retrieving the data will not be a problem," said an IAF officer.

All 13 crew members have been accounted for and have been identified as Wing Commander GM Charles, Squadron Leader H Vinod, Flight Lieutenants R Thapa, A Tanwar, S Mohanty and MK Garg, Warrant Officer KK Mishra, Sargent Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, Leading Aircrafts Man SK Singh and Pankaj, Non Combatant (Enrolled) Putali and Rajesh Kumar.

The team is now making arrangements to airlift the mortal remains.

A joint team of 15 members, comprising the IAF, Army, mountaineers and local authorities were dropped near the crash site of the missing aircraft on Wednesday. The crash site is at an elevation of 12,000 feet and is 16 kilometres north of Lipo, north-east of Tato in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF's transport aircraft went missing on June 3, after taking off at noon from Assam's Jorhat for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh. The AN-32 lost contact a little over half-an-hour after it took off.

The aircraft was identified eight days after it went missing. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had also camped Jorhat in Assam and reviewed the search and rescue operations.

Further, the Indian Space Research Organisation's Radar Imaging Satellite (RISAT) and Indian Navy's long-range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft, P-8I, were also roped in for rescue operations.