Alka Lamba found guilty in 2024 women’s reservation protest case

In the latest development in a protest-related case, Alka Lamba has been convicted by a Delhi court. The court will hear arguments on the sentence on June 4.

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday convicted former MLA Alka Lamba in connection with a protest linked to the demand for women's reservation. The case is related to a 2024 protest held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where protestors had gathered to raise their voice for women's reservation in the legislature. Reportedly, the protest violated some restrictions imposed by the authorities at the time, and Lamba has been found guilty after examining evidence and witness statements. A FIR was registered against her at the Parliament Street Police Station in 2024.

Her statement was recorded on April 18, following which the court framed charges against her in the case.

Alka Lamba's first reaction after conviction

While speaking to the media after Lamba got convicted in the case, she said, ''This is exactly what I expected would happen. It's a case from July 2024, the monsoon session was underway, and as the National President of Mahila Congress, all my sisters and I were protesting at Jantar Mantar under constitutional democratic rights, demanding the implementation of women's reservation and security for women. It was then that the police, under pressure in the case, filed an FIR and a chargesheet against me. Today, I found out that I've been found guilty-this is a very big crime. I'm not one to be scared; give me whatever punishment you want. It's a matter of women's safety.... There's chaos and cries for help across the entire country because of this, and if we fight, we're held guilty.''

Watch the clip

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Alka Lamba says, 'This is exactly what I expected would happen. It's a case from July 2024, the monsoon session was underway, and as the National President of Mahila Congress, all my sisters and I were protesting at Jantar Mantar under… https://t.co/fTgHO3SVuD pic.twitter.com/TbjvkpxceH — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Timeline of the case

Following the incident, the Delhi Police registered a case against several protestors, including Lamba. In December last year, a Delhi court framed charges against her. Earlier this year, in February, the Rouse Avenue Court refused to quash the charges, saying there was enough material for trial.

In the latest development, the court convicted her in the case. Hearing on the sentence will be held on June 4.