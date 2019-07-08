Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after she joined BJP

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, a woman in Aligarh has claimed that she was asked to vacate her rented accommodation here by her landlord after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The woman, Gulistana, said: "I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately."

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and are currently investigating the matter.

"Prima facie it appears that the mother of the landlord had demanded Rs 4000 from Gulistana for an electricity bill, following which they had an argument over her joining a political party. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC," said Akash Kulhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh.