Aligarh-Palwal travel time to reduce: How 32 kms Greenfield Expressway will benefit Delhi-NCR commuters?

The project requires land acquisition of 43 Aligarh villages.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

Aligarh-Palwal travel time to reduce: How 32 kms Greenfield Expressway will benefit Delhi-NCR commuters?
Pic for representation only
Uttar Pradesh is soon to get 32 km Expressway from Aligarh to Palwal in Haryana marking a significant development in regional infrastructure. The construction work of the Greenfield Expressway between Aligarh and Palwal is going to start soon. The process of the tender has already started. This project will improve connectivity between Aligarh and the National Capital Region (NCR).

This expressway will connect to the Yamuna Expressway at Tappal in Greater Noida and the interchange of Eastern Peripheral in Palwal. After the construction of the expressway, travellers from Aligarh will be able to access major cities like Agra, Mathura, Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Palwal, and Gurugram more easily. For this, land of 23 villages of Aligarh has to be acquired.

The estimated cost of this four-lane expressway is Rs 2300 crores. With the construction of this expressway, people will get relief from the traffic congestion of Khair and Jattari in Aligarh. This expressway will reach Yamuna Expressway via Pisawa near Andla. There will also be a green belt in the middle. Marking has been started in the villages where land is to be acquired. With the construction of this expressway, connectivity from Aligarh to NCR and Haryana will improve. This expressway is part of the Master Plan 2031 prepared by the Aligarh Development Authority.

 The project requires the land acquisition of 43 Aligarh villages - Andla, Arrana, Jarara, Chaudhana, Taraura, Nayawas, Rasoolpur, Ainchana, Udaygarhi, Bamouti, Laxmangarhi, Mau, Bankner, Dharampur, Nagla Assu, Damuaka, Khair, Usrahpur Rasoolpur, Nagal Kalan, Sotipura, Fazilpur Kala, Nagal Khurd, Khandeha, Kurana, Tappal, Adampur, Syarol, Dorpuri, Resari, Raipur, Gharbara, Pipli Nagla, Qadirpur, Ganeshpur, Chaman Naglia, Bajhera, Rajpur, Heerpura, Bulakipur, Khedia Buzurg, Jalalpur, Vichpuri, Itwarpur and Hamidpur.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
