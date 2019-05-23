Aligarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: Sitting BJP MP Satish Gautam wins by 2,29,261 votes

Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency

The BJP fielded Satish Kumar Gautam while the BSP nominated Ajit Baliyan as the joint SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan's candidate. The Congress fielded former MP Brijender Singh.

The constituency went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18.

Election Results 2019

SATISH KUMAR GAUTAM (BJP) - 656215 (56.42%), DR. AJEET BALIYAN (BSP) - 426954 (36.71%)

Constituency profile

Gautam won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating BSP's Arvind Kumar Singh with a margin of more than 2.86 lakh votes.

Before Gautam, Raj Kumari Chauhan of the BSP held the seat from 2009-2014. She had defeated Zafar Alam of the Samajwadi Party to win the seat. Before her, Bijendra Singh of the Congress won from here in 2004 by defeating 4-term MP Sheela Gautam.

Satya Pal Malik, currently the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, represented Aligarh in the Lok Sabha from 1989-91.

The Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency is part of Aligarh district in Western Uttar Pradesh and comprises five Assembly constituencies - Khair (SC), Barauli, Atrauli, Koil and Aligarh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).