AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…

Days after India’s aviation ministry issued a ‘no objection certificate’ to AlHind Air and FlyExpress, Kochi-based Alhind Air airlines, has put over 120 of its employees on a “no work, no pay” leave. Here’s why.

Days after India’s aviation ministry issued a ‘no objection certificate’ to AlHind Air and FlyExpress, Kochi-based Alhind Air airlines, has put over 120 of its employees on a “no work, no pay” leave. The airlines cited the delays in securing its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA), which is crucial for the flying operation in the air.

Why was this decision taken?

In a formal notice, AlHind airlines informed its employees that they will be placed on leave without pay until further notice, effective November 15, 2025. The decision has been taken after the airline is suffering a financial crisis due to delay in securing further regulatory approvals, including Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

Airlines stated that the monthly expenses, including employee salaries, which is around Rs 2 crore has caused a “substantial financial loss” and made it “increasingly difficult” to sustain operations.

“Despite our best efforts, the company has not been able to achieve the desired results, and the survival of the establishment has become increasingly difficult,” the letter said.

Here’s what the formal notice said

The airlines informed the employees to not report to work after November 15.

The employees would be notified once the AOC approval is received.

They are also informed to hand over any company assets in their possession to the human resources department immediately.

The staff had been verbally informed of the decision earlier in November, and that the written notice was issued after some employees sought official confirmation.

AlHind gets NOC, awaits AOC

The government has granted a NOC to airlines providing approval that allows an airline to move ahead with preparatory work. However, NOC does not mean but permit it to start flying operations. Airlines have to get an AOC.

The AOC process involves aircraft induction, crew training, compliance audits and demonstration flights, and timelines can vary depending on readiness and regulatory scrutiny.