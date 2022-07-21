'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'Word of the Day'; do you know what it means?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor - File Photo

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for his extraordinary arsenal of English vocabulary which often leaves people digging dictionaries. On Thursday, he shared another such word calling it the “#WordOfTheDay”.

The new word is “algospeak." It is used on “social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as “unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms," the Congress MP tweeted.



Giving an example of one such term, Tharoor wrote: “Eg. using “unalive” rather than “dead."

#WordOfTheDay:

*algospeak* [noun]:

word used on social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms. Eg. using “unalive” rather than “dead.” — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2022

While several were left amused with the lesser-known term, some connected this to the recent ban on a set of terms in the Parliament by the central government.

“When I was in school, during attendance instead of saying ‘Present Ma’am’, I use to say ‘Not Absent Ma’am’ as a joke,” one of the users wrote.

“Yup the constant need to tip-toe around this AI or “algo-speak” can be very tiring for some of us folks ! No wonder kids these days live on “URBAN dictionary” than a REGULAR one we used while growing up!” another one remarked.

In May this year, Tharoor had come up with the “Word of the Era” – “doomscrolling”, which means the act of continuously seeking out and reading bad news.

Before that, Tharoor took a dig at the Ministry of Railways with his tongue twister “Quomodocunquize”. The rarely used term means an act of continuously seeking out and reading bad news.