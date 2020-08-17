Alert security forces recover IED planted under bridge in J&K's Pulwama

A major tragedy was averted on Sunday night after security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Tujan village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was planted beneath a bridge.

"An IED planted by terrorists under a bridge near Tujan village recovered. This is a road between Tujan and Dalwan," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The timely action by alert security forces has helped in averting a major tragedy as the road connects Pulwama district with Budgam and is often used by security forces for movement.

A similar incident was reported last month after an IED was recovered from the Gangoo area of Pulwama.

In related news, 4G mobile Internet services were on Sunday restored in two Jammu and Kashmir districts - Udhampur in the Jammu region and Ganderbal in the Kashmir Valley, on a "trial basis".

An order issued by the Union Territory`s Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, said: "The high-speed mobile data services in the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis, while in the rest of the districts, Internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only."

The order also said on fixed landline connections, Internet connectivity, without any restrictions, shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding.