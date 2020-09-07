Alert security forces detect, defuse IED in J&K's Kupwara district

A major tragedy was averted on Monday when the security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Joint forces of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army detected the IED. The explosive was planted in a sandbag along with some wire lying under the bridge on the Sopore Kupwara road in the Arampora area of Kupwara district early Monday morning.

"Bomb disposal squad was called and the traffic movement on the road was stopped," the police said, adding that the IED has now been successfully defused.

The Sopore-Kupwara road is mostly used by the convoys of the army and other security forces. It is being said that the IED was planted to target the vehicles of the security forces.

The timely detection and disposal of the IED has averted what could have been a major tragedy.