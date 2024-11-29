SBI Hyderabad Circle revealed that the elderly customer, whose wife is also a doctor, approached the branch to close his Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) account and transfer Rs 30 lakh to his savings account

Quick action by staff at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Lothkunta branch saved a 78-year-old doctor from falling prey to a Rs 30 lakh scam. SBI Hyderabad Circle, in a statement on November 27, revealed that the elderly customer, whose wife is also a doctor, approached the branch to close his Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) account and transfer Rs 30 lakh to his savings account.

According to reports, Branch Manager Naveen Kumar grew suspicious after noticing the man receiving constant calls from individuals urging him to expedite the transaction. When questioned, the senior citizen claimed the money was needed for his wife’s treatment at a private hospital for a brain haemorrhage.

However, further inquiries by the bank staff revealed no patient by that name at the hospital. Sensing fraud, the branch alerted their Regional Business Office and contacted the police.

The elderly man later disclosed that he had been contacted by a man posing as a Delhi Customs Officer, who claimed a parcel containing 16 passports and ATM cards had arrived from Malaysia in his name. Another individual, pretending to be a senior Delhi Crime Police officer, accused him of being linked to a Rs 88 crore money laundering case through 30 fraudulent bank accounts opened using his Aadhaar credentials. The fraudsters demanded he close his SCSS account and transfer the funds.

SBI stated that the staff’s vigilance prevented the man from losing his hard-earned money. The bank advised customers to report digital frauds immediately by calling 1930 or through the government portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.