Alert! Railways cancels, diverts several trains; check full list here

There is an important news for the passengers travelling by train. Amid the ongoing protests on the Firozpur division, the Northern Railways has decided to cancel trains on some routes and divert several others.

It has also been decided to terminate some trains before their scheduled destination. The trains which have been cancelled on December 21 include 22461 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Shree Shakti Express and 12207 Kathgodam - Jammu Garibrath Express.

Trains cancelled on 21.12.2021

12241 Chandigarh-Amritsar Super Fast Express

12265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jammu Duronto Express

12412 Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express

12414 JAMMU-AJMER EXPRESS

12425 Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

12426 New Delhi Jammu Rajdhani Express

12446 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Uttar Sampark Kranti Express

12460 Amritsar-New Delhi Express

12470 JAMMU – KANPUR EXPRESS

14034 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Delhi Mail

14503 Kalka - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express

14504 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kalka Express

14609 Rishikesh - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkund Express

14613 Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) - Firozpur Express

14614 Firozpur - Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) Express

14630 Firozpur-Chandigarh Sutlej Express

14631 Dehradun-Amritsar Express

14632 Amritsar-Dehradun Express

14646 JAMMU - JAISALMER SHALImar Express

22402 Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Express

22462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Shree Shakti Express

04463 Ludhiana - Firozpur Express Special

04635 Ludhiana - Firozpur Express Special

04625 Ludhiana-Firozpur Express Special

04626 Firozpur-Ludhiana Express Special

04637 Bathinda - Firozpur Express Special

04638 Firozpur-Jalandhar City Express Special

04479 Jalandhar City-Pathankot Express Special

04657 Bathinda - Firozpur Express Special

04641 Jalandhar City - Firozpur Express Special

06741 Khemkaran-Bhagtanwala Express Special

06927 Verka-Dera Baba Nanak Express Special

06928 Dera Baba Nanak-Amritsar Express Special

Trains cancelled on 22.12.2021

04634 Firozpur-Jalandhar City Express Special

04658 Firozpur-Bathinda Express Special

19225 Jodhpur-Jammutvi Express Express Special

14645 Jaisalmer - Jammu Shalimar Express

12137 MUMBAI-FIROZPUR PUNJAB MAIL

12421 Nanded-Amritsar Express

12477 Jamnagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express

13005 Howrah-Amritsar Mail

12919 Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express

Trains cancelled on 23.12.2021

11077 Pune-Jammutvi Jhelum Express

14619 Agartala - Firozpur Express

12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express

13151 Kolkata-Jammutvi Express

Apart from the cancelled trains, it has been decided to change the destination of some trains. The names of these trains are as follows.

The 11449 Jabalpur – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, which will start its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Dhuri junction.

12013 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express starting its journey on 21.12.2021 will terminate at Jalandhar City.

12237 Varanasi-Jammutvi Begumpura Express, which will start its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Jalandhar Cantt.

12445 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Uttar Sampark Kranti Express, which will commence its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Jalandhar Cantt.

12497 New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express starting its journey on 22.12.2021 will terminate at Beas.

14033 Delhi Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Mail which started its journey on 21.12.2021 will end at Jalandhar Cantt.

19225 Jodhpur-Jammutvi Express, which started its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Bathinda.

22431 Prayagraj-Udhampur Express, which started its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Jalandhar Cantt.

22439 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, which will start its journey on 22.12.2021, will terminate at Jalandhar Cantt.

Apart from this, changes have also been made to the starting station of some trains. Their names are as follows.