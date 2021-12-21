Alert! Railways cancels, diverts several trains; check full list here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 21, 2021, 08:45 PM IST
There is an important news for the passengers travelling by train. Amid the ongoing protests on the Firozpur division, the Northern Railways has decided to cancel trains on some routes and divert several others.
It has also been decided to terminate some trains before their scheduled destination. The trains which have been cancelled on December 21 include 22461 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Shree Shakti Express and 12207 Kathgodam - Jammu Garibrath Express.
Trains cancelled on 21.12.2021
- 12241 Chandigarh-Amritsar Super Fast Express
- 12265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jammu Duronto Express
- 12412 Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express
- 12414 JAMMU-AJMER EXPRESS
- 12425 Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express
- 12426 New Delhi Jammu Rajdhani Express
- 12446 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Uttar Sampark Kranti Express
- 12460 Amritsar-New Delhi Express
- 12470 JAMMU – KANPUR EXPRESS
- 14034 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Delhi Mail
- 14503 Kalka - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express
- 14504 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kalka Express
- 14609 Rishikesh - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkund Express
- 14613 Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) - Firozpur Express
- 14614 Firozpur - Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) Express
- 14630 Firozpur-Chandigarh Sutlej Express
- 14631 Dehradun-Amritsar Express
- 14632 Amritsar-Dehradun Express
- 14646 JAMMU - JAISALMER SHALImar Express
- 22402 Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Express
- 22462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Shree Shakti Express
- 04463 Ludhiana - Firozpur Express Special
- 04635 Ludhiana - Firozpur Express Special
- 04625 Ludhiana-Firozpur Express Special
- 04626 Firozpur-Ludhiana Express Special
- 04637 Bathinda - Firozpur Express Special
- 04638 Firozpur-Jalandhar City Express Special
- 04479 Jalandhar City-Pathankot Express Special
- 04657 Bathinda - Firozpur Express Special
- 04641 Jalandhar City - Firozpur Express Special
- 06741 Khemkaran-Bhagtanwala Express Special
- 06927 Verka-Dera Baba Nanak Express Special
- 06928 Dera Baba Nanak-Amritsar Express Special
Trains cancelled on 22.12.2021
- 04634 Firozpur-Jalandhar City Express Special
- 04658 Firozpur-Bathinda Express Special
- 19225 Jodhpur-Jammutvi Express Express Special
- 14645 Jaisalmer - Jammu Shalimar Express
- 12137 MUMBAI-FIROZPUR PUNJAB MAIL
- 12421 Nanded-Amritsar Express
- 12477 Jamnagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express
- 13005 Howrah-Amritsar Mail
- 12919 Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express
Trains cancelled on 23.12.2021
- 11077 Pune-Jammutvi Jhelum Express
- 14619 Agartala - Firozpur Express
- 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express
- 13151 Kolkata-Jammutvi Express
Apart from the cancelled trains, it has been decided to change the destination of some trains. The names of these trains are as follows.
- The 11449 Jabalpur – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, which will start its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Dhuri junction.
- 12013 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express starting its journey on 21.12.2021 will terminate at Jalandhar City.
- 12237 Varanasi-Jammutvi Begumpura Express, which will start its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Jalandhar Cantt.
- 12445 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Uttar Sampark Kranti Express, which will commence its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Jalandhar Cantt.
- 12497 New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express starting its journey on 22.12.2021 will terminate at Beas.
- 14033 Delhi Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Mail which started its journey on 21.12.2021 will end at Jalandhar Cantt.
- 19225 Jodhpur-Jammutvi Express, which started its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Bathinda.
- 22431 Prayagraj-Udhampur Express, which started its journey on 21.12.2021, will terminate at Jalandhar Cantt.
- 22439 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, which will start its journey on 22.12.2021, will terminate at Jalandhar Cantt.
Apart from this, changes have also been made to the starting station of some trains. Their names are as follows.
- 15098 Jammu – Bhagalpur Amarnath Express, which will start its journey on 21.12.2021, will start from Laksar.
- 11078 JAMMU – PUNE JHELUM EXPRESS commencing on 21.12.2021 will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin.
- 12204 Amritsar-Saharsa Garibrath Express, which will start its journey on 22.12.2021, will start from New Delhi.
- The 12014 Amritsar - New Delhi Shatabdi Express starting its journey on 22.12.2021 will start from Jalandhar City.
- 13006 Amritsar-Howrah Mail, which started its journey on 21.12.2021, will start from Laksar.
- 18310 JAMMU – SAMBHALPUR EXPRESS commencing journey on 21.12.2021 will start from Delhi.
- 14620 Chhindwara – Firozpur Patalkot Express, which will start its journey on 22.12.2021, will start from Bathinda.
- 19226 JAMMU – JODHPUR EXPRESS commencing journey on 21.12.2021 will start from Bathinda.
- 22440 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Express, which will start its journey on 21.12.2021, will start from Jalandhar Cantt.
- 15656 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya Express, which will start its journey on 22.12.2021, will start from Bareilly.