Alert in Bihar ahead of Republic Day 2022, Indian Railways suspends important services

Just a few days ahead of the nationwide celebrations of Republic Day 2022, the government of Bihar has issued a statewide alert for security purposes, to make sure that no disturbances are caused around the celebration of the national holiday.

The authorities have been asked to maintain special vigilance in Naxal-affected areas in Bihar, and the Special Forces have issued a general alert across the state in this regard. Instructions have also been issued to keep the security tight at the main Republic Day functions to be held in state and district headquarters.

In view of the alert issued by the Bihar government, the Railways have also stopped the parcel booking services at the major train stations in Patna till Wednesday, January 26. This step has been taken in view of any possibility for terrorist activities.

The police have also been asked to maintain proper security at important government establishments such as major bus stands, railway stations, and markets. Patrolling at sensitive places will also be increased during this time.

Instructions have also been given to the Bihar police to check the people staying in hotels, lodges, and dharamshalas. Further, the security forces in Bihar have been asked to engage in anti-Naxal operations, and keep security tight in affected or attack-prone areas.

A special watch will also be kept on the Bihar-Nepal border, and major roads will be blocked with barricades, with mandatory checking of all the passing vehicles. Apart from this, Railways has also banned parcel services at several important train stations in the state in view of possible terrorist activities.

Special security measures are being taken across Bihar, as well as several other states, in view of the potential threat to government establishments and officers during the Republic Day period. These measures are likely to continue for this entire week.