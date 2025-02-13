Fines for causing obstructions will be enforced under Section 201 of the Motor Vehicles Act, with penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000.

The Noida Traffic Police recently decided to impose heavy penalties on commercial vehicles that breakdown and block traffic on the Noida Expressway. Traffic congestion has been a major issue due to the approximately 8 to 10 lakh vehicles that use the motorway every day. New rules is imposed to tackle the persistent traffic congestion on the busy corridor joining Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, and the Yamuna Expressway.

With more than 500,000 commuters using the expressway every day to connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna expressway, traffic jams have become a major problem. With penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, the new law would enforce fines for causing obstacles under Section 201 of the Motor Vehicles Act.