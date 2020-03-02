Alert Delhi Police quells rumours of violence, two detained

Headlines

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

England pacer Steve Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket after 18 glorious years

DNA TV Show: Why Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand witnessing landslides, flood-like situation

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

10 health benefits of Kalonji (nigella seeds)

8 home remedies to reverse fatty liver

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

HomeIndia

India

Alert Delhi Police quells rumours of violence, two detained

Two suspects have been apprehended and brought to a police station for further action for rumour-mongering.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 12:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Police on Sunday detained at least two persons for rumour-mongering in the city as unverified information regarding violence in different parts of the city spread on social media. 

"Some people have been detained for rumour-mongering and cases are being registered against them. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours and hate speech," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said. 

ANI reported that two suspects had been apprehended and brought to a police station for further action for rumour-mongering.

Delhi Police made a series of from Twitter handles of different districts. 

"Do not believe in any rumours regarding incidents in Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Hauz Rani or any other area. All officers are alert and patrolling and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours," DCP South Delhi said in a tweet.

In an appeal, it asked people not to believe in rumours regarding incidents in these areas, 

"All Officers are alert and patrolling and STRICT Action will be taken against those spreading rumours," it said. 

Earlier, the Twitter handle of DCP West Delhi clarified that there was no truth behind messages regarding reports of violence in various parts of the city including Tilak Nagar Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khayala.

"A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful," DCP West Delhi said. 

Rumour is the biggest enemy, it said. 

"Situation is normal throughout the city, senior officers are monitoring the situation. Some panic calls are coming, I would like to tell the people of Delhi to not pay heed to them," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said. 

"We've received some panic calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khayala. Please don't entertain them. The situation is normal at these places. Police are monitoring social media and will take action against rumour-mongers," he said.

North Delhi Police also made a similar clarification. 

"The situation is peaceful. North District police is alert and present in the area. Please don't trust and spread any unverified news/ rumours," it said in a tweet. 

It also tweeted out a video message by Shalini Singh, Joint CP of Western Range, saying that the situation is completely peaceful and normal.

Special Cell of Delhi Police said a "concerted efforts were made by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic."

The tweet said, "Concerted efforts were made over the evening by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic in Delhi by spreading false rumours of rioting over various social media platforms... In truth, there was nothing.."

The South East District Police, under which the sensitive Shaheen Bagh area falls, also appealed for calm. 

"There were a spate of calls which were verified and all such calls were fake. These were rumours only. Please don't pay heed to such calls and refrain from spreading such fake calls," it said. 

Announcements were also made from mosques in the area, appealing for calm. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

Karachi to Noida: Seema Haider turns Bollywood star, ex-husband called to India; know what film is about

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

Independence Day 2023: Why do people fly kites on August 15?

Government plans to replace sirens on VIP vehicles with soothing music of…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE