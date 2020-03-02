Alert Delhi Police quells rumours of violence, two detained

Two suspects have been apprehended and brought to a police station for further action for rumour-mongering.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained at least two persons for rumour-mongering in the city as unverified information regarding violence in different parts of the city spread on social media.

"Some people have been detained for rumour-mongering and cases are being registered against them. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours and hate speech," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said.

Delhi Police made a series of from Twitter handles of different districts.

"Do not believe in any rumours regarding incidents in Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Hauz Rani or any other area. All officers are alert and patrolling and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours," DCP South Delhi said in a tweet.

In an appeal, it asked people not to believe in rumours regarding incidents in these areas,

Earlier, the Twitter handle of DCP West Delhi clarified that there was no truth behind messages regarding reports of violence in various parts of the city including Tilak Nagar Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khayala.

"A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful," DCP West Delhi said.

Rumour is the biggest enemy, it said.

"Situation is normal throughout the city, senior officers are monitoring the situation. Some panic calls are coming, I would like to tell the people of Delhi to not pay heed to them," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said.

"We've received some panic calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khayala. Please don't entertain them. The situation is normal at these places. Police are monitoring social media and will take action against rumour-mongers," he said.

North Delhi Police also made a similar clarification.

"The situation is peaceful. North District police is alert and present in the area. Please don't trust and spread any unverified news/ rumours," it said in a tweet.

It also tweeted out a video message by Shalini Singh, Joint CP of Western Range, saying that the situation is completely peaceful and normal.

Special Cell of Delhi Police said a "concerted efforts were made by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic."

The tweet said, "Concerted efforts were made over the evening by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic in Delhi by spreading false rumours of rioting over various social media platforms... In truth, there was nothing.."

The South East District Police, under which the sensitive Shaheen Bagh area falls, also appealed for calm.

"There were a spate of calls which were verified and all such calls were fake. These were rumours only. Please don't pay heed to such calls and refrain from spreading such fake calls," it said.

Announcements were also made from mosques in the area, appealing for calm.