ALERT! Bengaluru residents now you can earn Rs 250 by recording a video of..., here's all you need to know

Bengaluru's new anti-littering initiative rewards residents with Rs 250 for reporting littering incidents. Citizens can submit videos via WhatsApp or social media, and BSWML will verify the footage.
In a bid to tackle the growing issue of public littering, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in collaboration with Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), has introduced an innovative initiative that rewards citizens for actively participating in keeping the city clean. The program offers a Rs 250 reward to residents who report incidents of littering by capturing videos of offenders and submitting them to the authorities. This unique citizen-driven initiative aims to curb the behaviour of indiscriminate waste disposal and foster a sense of civic responsibility.
The program allows any resident to participate by simply filming instances of people discarding waste in public places. Those who spot such acts of littering can send the footage to the authorities via a dedicated WhatsApp number or official social media channels. Once the submission is made, the BSWML will review the video evidence, verify the claim and if it leads to a successful identification of the offender, the person who submitted the video will receive the Rs 250 reward.
According to Kari Gowda, CEO of BSWML, this initiative is a part of a larger effort to change public behaviour when it comes to waste disposal. Gowda pointed out that although there are around 5,000 waste collection autos in Bengaluru that visit households for dry and wet waste segregation, a significant number of individuals still resort to dumping waste on streets and public spaces.
The introduction of this reward system is not the only measure being taken to address the issue of littering. The BSWML has also ramped up its efforts with the use of CCTV surveillance to monitor waste disposal in public spaces. Additionally, offenders caught littering face fines of Rs 2,000 or more, making it financially costly to ignore proper waste disposal methods.
The reward initiative is seen as a complementary measure to these stricter enforcement practices, with Gowda calling it a 'return gift' to citizens who help improve the city’s cleanliness. 'By offering a reward, we are also promoting awareness among the public about the importance of responsible waste disposal,' he said.
The authorities have also started using more creative deterrents to tackle littering. For example, Bengaluru’s municipal authorities have been taking action against habitual offenders by returning the discarded waste to their doorsteps. In some cases, waste has even been intentionally placed in front of the homes of those who have been caught dumping garbage in public spaces.
This has been done to give offenders a firsthand experience of the nuisance and inconvenience caused by their actions. The idea is to make them realise the consequences of improper waste disposal and deter them from repeating the act.