Alcohol will kill coronavirus, open liquor shops: Rajasthan MLA writes to CM

While India continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that affected over 35,000 people across the country and killed over 1100, an MLA in Rajasthan have written to chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanding the opening of liquor shops.

The MLA has claimed that drinking alcohol will kill the coronavirus.

In his letter to the CM, Bharat Singh, MLA from Kota's Sangod, said that when alcohol-based sanitizers can kill virus then drinking alcohol will also do the same.

Singh also said that the state government is incurring huge losses due to the shutdown of liquor shops.

"When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove virus from the throat," read the letter.

Echoeing a similar thought, former BJP MLA Bhavani Singh Rajawat also said that the ban on opening of liquor shop should be removed as the revenue generation in the state is getting affected and the state's economy is incurring a heavy loss. Rajawat went on to say that alcohol has been used as 'Somaras' since ancient times and everyone including Gods, kings and warriors used to consume it, therefore the tradition should continue.

Rajawat further said that consuming alcohol will kill coronavirus and generate revenue for the government.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan climbed to 2,584 with 58 fatalities while 836 people have been cured, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.