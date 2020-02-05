Alcohol flowing from water taps in Kerala, residents left baffled

The reason for such an occurrence in 'God's Own Country' is spectacular

As many as 18 families residing in Solomon's Avenue flat in Kerala's Thrissur district were left baffled after water taps installed in their homes suddenly started supplying alcohol instead of water.

According to an article posted by Manorama, the residents of the flat, which lies near the KSRTC bus stand in Chalakudy, complained of their water smelling and tasting like liquor.

Later, the reason for this was found out. According to reports, the excise department had seized over 6,000 liters of unlawfully stored alcohol in a nearby bar around six years ago. Recently, the department had decided to dispose off the seized liquor.

So how was this done? All it took was six hours and a huge pit. According to the reports, the excise personnel had dug up a huge pit and disposed of the roughly 2,000 bottles of liquor. The said personnel were unaware of the presence of an open well nearby, which supplied water in the neighbouring area, the reports added.

Thereafter, the alcohol unwittingly seeped into the groundwater from the pit and made its way into the water supply of the flat, where residents were left baffled.