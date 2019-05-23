Headlines

Alathur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's Ramya Haridas unseats CPM's PK Biju to win seat

Congress' Remya Haridas, CPI(M) PK Biju and BDJS' TV Babu were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. BDJS is an alliance partner for BJP in Kerala.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 12:13 PM IST

Alathur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress's Ramya Haridas is alomst assured of victory as she leads CPM's PK Biju by 1.58 lakh votes.

Ramya secured 52.4% of the vote to Biju's 36.8%. The candidate put up by BJP ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), TV Babu, secured 8.82% of the votes.

Election in Alathur constituency had taken place on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. Congress' Remya Haridas, CPI(M) PK Biju and BDJS' TV Babu were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. BDJS is an alliance partner for BJP in Kerala.  

Alathur Lok Sabha constituency profile 

In phase 3, the election was held in 115 constituencies across 14 states.  
 
CPI(M) PK Biju is the sitting MP in the region who defeated Congress' KA Sheeba by a margin of close to 40,000 votes. 
 
Out of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress has fielded its candidates in 16 of them. 
 
Meanwhile, Congress' arch rival PM Modi-led BJP has not fielded its own candidate in Alathur and have allotted the seat to its alliance partner Bharat Dharma Jana Sena's TV Babu. 
 
As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP will contest on 14 seats, Bharat Dharnma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat. 
 
Alathur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
 
Congress: Remya Haridas
CPI(M):   PK Biju
Bharath Dharma Jana Sena: TV Babu
BSP: Dr Jayan C Kuthanur
Independents: Krishnankutty Kunissery, Advocate Pretheep Kumar  
 
Alathur Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009
 
2014: PK Biju (M) of the CPI(M) secured 411808 votes and defeated KA Sheeba (F) of the Congress who received 374496 votes. 
 
2009: Biju Parayamparanbil Kuttappan (M) of the CPI(M) received 387352 votes and defeated NK Sudheer (M) of the Congress who received 366392 votes. 
 
List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala
 
Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad
 
Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

