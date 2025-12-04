Alarm bells ringing for Pakistan, China: Ahead of Putin visit, Russia clears lease for nuclear-powered attack submarine

Hours before President Vladimir Putin arrives in Delhi, Russia announces a $2 billion nuclear-powered attack submarine lease to India, boosting Navy firepower.

Hours before President Vladimir Putin reaches New Delhi, Russia announces that it will give a nuclear-powered attack submarine to India on lease. The attack submarines are designed for hunting other submarines and ships, reconnaissance, and other military operations. Analysts believe that the submarine will not only help India become a blue water navy, but it will also enhance the capability of the Indian Navy. The deal has come at a time when China has added many more nuclear submarines to its navy, issuing a threat to India. The attack submarine is also important, keeping in mind the defence preparedness and Pakistan's increasing footprint on the sea in its vicinity.

According to Bloomberg, India will pay $2 billion as the lease rent for the submarine, which will be delivered in two years. The matter was finalized in November this year when the Indian Navy officials visited a Russian shipyard. India evinced interest in the nuclear-powered submarine a long time back; it was stuck in price negotiation for years. India and Russia signed the contract for leasing the submarine in 2019; however, several rounds of talks were held to resolve many technical issues. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, though it may be delayed due to technical complexities.

Ahead of the Putin visit, Chief of Naval Staff Dinesh K. Tripathi said that the Indian Navy will commission an attack submarine soon, though he did not give details. Russia announced the deal hours before Putin arrived in India. It is seen as a goodwill gesture as well as an indication of Moscow's willingness to supply India with more military hardware. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia continues to be the biggest source of India's defence supply and 60 of its weapons have Russian origin.

A nuclear-powered submarine is a submarine that uses a nuclear reactor for propulsion. It will not have to heat water to create steam, which spins turbines. Due to this technology, the submarine can remain submerged and operate for long periods without the need for air or frequent refueling, unlike traditional diesel-electric submarines. The Russian submarine may prove to be a game-changer as the technology may provide significant advantages in speed, range, and stealth.