Boeing has flagged a software issue affecting some 737 MAX aircraft. Here’s what the glitch means, how it can affect pilots and the 96 planes potentially affected in India.

Alarm Bells Ringing For Airlines In India: Boeing 737 MAX software could fail during landing; 96 Indian planes may be hit

Boeing, a large American company that builds commercial aeroplanes, military equipment, and spacecraft, has flagged a software issue affecting some of its 737 MAX aircraft. The company has informed all 737 operators about the issue last month and is working on a software update to permanently address the glitch, according to Reuters.

“Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario. We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases,” the Boeing spokesperson said.

The software issue potentially affects around 96 737 MAX aircraft operated by Indian airlines Air India Express and Akasa Air.

What is the glitch and how can it affect airlines?

Boeing has identified a software issue affecting some 737 MAX aircraft that could cause automated flight guidance to disengage during a specific landing scenario. The glitch can occur after a missed approach when pilots change the planned flight path. Boeing has advised crews to reset the system as a precaution, and the aircraft can still be flown manually.

Akasa Air said there was no impact on the safety of its operations and that it was coordinating with Boeing. Air India Express and the DGCA had not immediately commented.

The issue comes amid increased scrutiny of Boeing aircraft in India following the June 2025 Air India 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people. Boeing's latest 737 MAX software issue is separate from previous concerns involving Air India's 787 Dreamliner fleet.

What action is Boeing taking?

Boeing is developing a software update for its 737 aircraft after identifying an issue that could temporarily prevent pilots from accessing automated vertical flight guidance during a specific landing scenario. Boeing said pilots are trained to land safely without automated vertical navigation and has informed all 737 operators about existing procedures to manage the situation. The company has also notified the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is working under its oversight on a permanent fix, while developing procedures to help pilots re-enable the automated system when required.

The company is also working directly with airlines to formalise a procedure that would allow pilots to reenable automated vertical navigation if the situation occurs.“Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may not have access to automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario,” the Boeing spokesperson said. “Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue.”The manufacturer said the information shared with operators reinforced existing procedures for handling the scenario while the permanent software solution is being developed.

(With ANI inputs)