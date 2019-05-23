Headlines

India

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: AM Ariff wins LDF's lone seat in Kerala

CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate AM Ariff, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Shanimol Usman and BJP's Dr KS Radhakrishnan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 polls.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 12:11 PM IST

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: CPM's AM Ariff managed to block the Congress from retaining the Alappuzha seat. He won by a slim margin of 10474 votes to make Alappuzha the only Left seat in Kerala.

Ariff won 445970 votes (40.96%) to the 435496 votes (40%) secured by Shanimol Osman of the Congress. The BJP candidate, KS Radhakrishnan, secured 187729 votes (17.24%).

Parliamentary election in Alappuzha constituency was held on April 23, in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate AM Ariff, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Shanimol Usman and BJP's Dr KS Radhakrishnan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 polls. 

Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency profile

Despite being constituency's inclination towards CPI(M), in the last 11 elections since 1977, 8 times people have chosen Congress candidates to serve in the region. 

However, it was in 1991 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections when CPI(M) defeated Congress' heavyweights.

In phase 3, election was held in 115 constituencies across 14 states. 

Congress' KC Venugopal was the sitting MP here. He defeated CB Chandrababu of the CPI(M) by a margin of 19,407 votes. 

The voter turn out in 2014 Lok Sabha election in Alappuzha stood around 78.55%. 

Alappuzha bypass project and other regional problems are the key poll issues in this constituency.  

Alappuzha is comprised of 7 assembly segments which are — Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam and Karunagappally. 

Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): AM Arif
Congress: Shanimol Usman
BJP: Dr KS Radhakrishnan
Revolutionary Socialist Party of Kerala: Professor AV Thamarak Shan
Social Democratic Party of India: Thulaseedharan Pallickal

Alappuzha Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: KC Venugopal (M) of the Congress received 462525 votes. He defeated CB Chandrababu (M) of the CPM who secured 443118 votes.  

2009: KC Venugopal (M) of the Congress got 468679 votes and defeated Dr KS Manoj (M) of the CPM received 411044 votes. 

2004: Dr KS Manoj (M) of the CPM received 335494 votes and defeated VM Sudheeran (M) of the Congress got 334485 votes. 

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

