Alappuzha Kerala Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Alappuzha, one of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, has undergone two name changes and witnessed 11 individuals representing it since 1952. Presently held by the Communist Party of India (CPI), the seat has predominantly alternated between the CPI and the Congress since 1977, when it adopted its current name.

In the upcoming 2024 election, K C Venugopal, the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, will challenge the CPI incumbent A.M. Ariff, who secured victory in the previous election in 2014 by a narrow 10,000 vote margin.

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

The Election Commission of India announced on March 16 that the voting for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is scheduled for April 26 (Phase 2).

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Alappuzha Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases. As of now, Shobha Surendra from BJP and K C Venugopal from INC has declared their candidates.

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In 2019, the Alappuzha seat witnessed one of the narrowest victory margins, with A M Ariff securing the win by defeating his closest rival by 10,485 votes, a slim 0.96% margin. Ariff's nearest competitor, Shanimol Usman of the Congress, captured 40% of the constituency's 10,90,112 voter turnout.

In 2014, the current General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, K C Venugopal, clinched the seat by nearly 20,000 votes, with a margin of 1.94% over his CPI opponent. The left party's C.B. Chandrababu secured 443,118 votes out of the constituency's 997,464 votes.