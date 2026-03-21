FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CBFC blocks release of Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab over India-Israel relationship; here's all you need to know

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli gives motivational pep talk to RCB as team goes to defend IPL title, says, 'going to get tougher'

Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah suspends faculty member over 'casteist' slur; teacher issues public apology; WATCH

Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma says Aditya Dhar film has 'changed people's mindset', it will give rise to 'new crop of directors'

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian refiners plan return to Iranian oil as Washington waives sanctions; await govt approval

Big relief for filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, Supreme Court quashes copyright case against him over Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani 2

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Chuck Norris, says watching him was 'not entertainment but education': 'Grateful for the inspiration'

Who is Gautam Singhania? Raymond group MD injured after speedboat crashes in Maldives, 2 Indians missing

West Bengal Elections 2026: CM Mamata Banerjee's scathing attack on BJP, says 'One intent, remove BJP'

US-Iran War reaches Indian Ocean, Tehran attacks Diego Garcia, what next?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CBFC blocks release of Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab over India-Israel relationship; here's all you need to know

CBFC blocks release of Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab for this reason

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian refiners plan return to Iranian oil as Washington waives sanctions; await govt approval

Indian refiners plan return to Iranian oil as US waives sanctions

Big relief for filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, Supreme Court quashes copyright case against him over Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani 2

Supreme Court quashes copyright case against Sujog Ghosh over Kahaani 2

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed

Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal

HomeIndia

INDIA

Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah suspends faculty member over 'casteist' slur; teacher issues public apology; WATCH

A 'casteist' remark by one of the faculty members of Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah has stirred a massive controversy. Physics Wallah took a strict action against it and suspended the faculty with immediate effect. Here's what happened.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah suspends faculty member over 'casteist' slur; teacher issues public apology; WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 'casteist' remark by one of the faculty members of Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah has stirred a massive controversy. It all started when Educator Rishi Jain, in one of his classes used a casteist slur and compared one community to thieves, hurting the sentiments of that particular group. 

Physics Wallah took a strict action against it and suspended the faculty with immediate effect. On X, it wrote, 'PhysicsWallah maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of discriminatory or insensitive language. We are deeply concerned by the recent remarks made by a faculty member, which represent a grave violation of our core values and institutional code of conduct.'

​'Taking this matter with the utmost seriousness, the faculty member has been suspended with immediate effect pending a thorough investigation by a senior disciplinary committee,' it added.

Teacher issues public apology

​Following a massive outrage, the educator, Rishi Jain issued an unconditional public apology. In his apology he said, 'he had no intention to hurt the sentiments of the community, and he is apologetic for his actions and words.' He also promised to never use any such remarks in his future classes. 

Rishi Jain, was previously the head teacher of economics at Drishti IAS for a long time. He later joined Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CBFC blocks release of Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab over India-Israel relationship; here's all you need to know
CBFC blocks release of Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab for this reason
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli gives motivational pep talk to RCB as team goes to defend IPL title, says, 'going to get tougher'
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli gives motivational pep talk to RCB, 'going to get tougher'
Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah suspends faculty member over 'casteist' slur; teacher issues public apology; WATCH
Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah suspends faculty member over 'casteist' slur
Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma says Aditya Dhar film has 'changed people's mindset', it will give rise to 'new crop of directors'
Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will give rise to 'new crop of directors'
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian refiners plan return to Iranian oil as Washington waives sanctions; await govt approval
Indian refiners plan return to Iranian oil as US waives sanctions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement