Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah suspends faculty member over 'casteist' slur; teacher issues public apology; WATCH

A 'casteist' remark by one of the faculty members of Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah has stirred a massive controversy. Physics Wallah took a strict action against it and suspended the faculty with immediate effect. Here's what happened.

A 'casteist' remark by one of the faculty members of Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah has stirred a massive controversy. It all started when Educator Rishi Jain, in one of his classes used a casteist slur and compared one community to thieves, hurting the sentiments of that particular group.

Physics Wallah took a strict action against it and suspended the faculty with immediate effect. On X, it wrote, 'PhysicsWallah maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of discriminatory or insensitive language. We are deeply concerned by the recent remarks made by a faculty member, which represent a grave violation of our core values and institutional code of conduct.'

​'Taking this matter with the utmost seriousness, the faculty member has been suspended with immediate effect pending a thorough investigation by a senior disciplinary committee,' it added.

Teacher issues public apology

​Following a massive outrage, the educator, Rishi Jain issued an unconditional public apology. In his apology he said, 'he had no intention to hurt the sentiments of the community, and he is apologetic for his actions and words.' He also promised to never use any such remarks in his future classes.

Rishi Jain, was previously the head teacher of economics at Drishti IAS for a long time. He later joined Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah.