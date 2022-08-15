Al-Qaida's India mouthpiece exhorts Muslims to bring Nupur Sharma to 'justice', calls for 'defensive jihad'

Nupur Sharma - File Photo

Global terrorist organisation al-Qaida has exhorted Indian Muslims to bring suspended BJP spokesperson to “justice” for alleged blasphemy, according to a Times of India report said. Sharma has already been in the crosshairs of serious jihadi threats over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Times of India quoted Al-Qaida detailing the “blasphemy” by Sharma in its mouthpiece for the Indian subcontinent Nawa-e-Ghawa-e-Hind as the terror outfit called for revenge, appealing Muslims to arm themselves against the enemy for a “defensive jihad” and participate in the “nearest jihad” in Kashmir.

The latest threat has left the intelligence agencies concerned, which are already on high alert for Sharma’s safety amid the recent attack on author Salman Rushdie in the US for alleged blasphemy decades ago.

In June this year, the Islamic State Khurasan Province threatened to carry out terror attacks in India over the alleged blasphemy by Sharma. Earlier, the ISKP had released a 50-page document on the same issue with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi petting a cow. It had called for attacks on India and against Indian interests.

The Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) had also issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult to Prophet Mohammad.

In the threat letter dated June 6, the AQIS said it will launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight the honour of the Prophet”. All the states have been informed by the intelligence agencies about the threat and they have been asked to be on high alert.

The threats come in wake of the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Kumar and Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe for supporting Sharma.

Ever since Sharma’s remarks on Prophet created a nationwide furore and violent protests, she has been living under police protection at an undisclosed location. The authorities recently enhanced her security amid increasing death threats.