Al-Qaeda will not understand importance of wearing uniforms: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said every community should abide by the order of the Karnataka High Court on the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Everyone should comply with the orders of the High Court."

The Congress leader said that the Central and the state governments should "keep things under control" and "take everyone along".

"Everyone should follow HC’s order but it’s awful if such issues (Azaan issue) are brought up merely for the political purpose of polarisation while creating communal fissures in society. It’ll be adversarial both socially and economically. So the Central and state governments should keep things under control and take everyone along," he said.

Asked about Al-Qaida’s video over the Hijab row, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that the government should act according to its power against the people who try to incite. "If somebody indulges in wrong deeds, the people do not support them. If somebody tries to incite, then you should act according to your power," he said.

Earlier yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Al-Qaeda will never understand the importance of wearing uniforms in educational institutions. "If you wear hijab, I will wear something else (it will become an ideology), then school and college will become a platform for the display of religious clothes and religious behaviour. So, how can then school and college continue (with permitting hijab)’ That is why the term uniform came so that there’s no difference between Hindus and Muslims. There is no difference between poor and rich," the Chief Minister added.

"Al-Qaeda will never understand but I am sure that Indian Muslims will understand that we have to wear uniforms. Once you finish school and college, you come back to your home and whatever you want to wear, you wear. I am sure that Indian Muslims are with the judiciary," he said.

Zawahiri in a video had praised student Muskaan Khan for standing in defence of the headscarf.