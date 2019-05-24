Headlines

Al-Qaeda affiliate commander Zakir Musa, most wanted terrorist in J&K, killed in encounter

Jammu and Kashmir's most wanted terrorist and chief of al-Qaeda, Zakir Musa, was killed by the security forces on May 23.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 09:03 AM IST

One of the most wanted terrorists Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama. Musa was the commander of al-Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind. An AK-47 rifle and a rocket launcher have been recovered in the operation at Dadsara village in Tral which began on Thursday.

The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of Musa.

Musa took over as the chief of al-Qaeda after Burhan Wani, a former chief of the outfit, was killed in 2016.

Zakir Musa, a close associate of Burhan Wani who was killed in 2016, was a militant of Hizbul Mujahideen who succeeded Burhan as the terror outfit's commander. He later left Hizb to form an al-Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

After the state police forces killed three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on May 18, there has been tension in the area. Terrorists on Tuesday evening hurled grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post situated at State Bank of India (SBI) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

 

Spontaneous protests broke out in Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora and downtown Srinagar, with people raising slogans in favour of Musa.

Senior police officials said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Dadsara village and when the terrorists tried to escape a gunfight broke out.

They said efforts were made to make them surrender but the request fell on deaf ears and the holed up terrorists started lobbing grenades using a launcher.

The officials said more security forces were rushed to the area to prevent the terrorists from escaping under the cover of darkness.

In the meantime, Jammu and Kashmir police announced restrictions in some areas of Pulwama, Awantipora, Srinagar, Anantnag and Budgam as a precautionary measure, they said.

The officials said the decision was made keeping in view the Friday prayer gatherings. 

Internet was also shutdown as a precautionary measure, they said.

